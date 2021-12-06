Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $80.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.