Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.20

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 3536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

