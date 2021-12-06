Rublix (RBLX) One Day Volume Tops $3,340.00

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Rublix coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $3,340.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rublix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars.

