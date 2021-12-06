Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE:RSI opened at $15.99 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.03.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.