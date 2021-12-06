Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $$52.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Ryman Healthcare has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $58.58.
About Ryman Healthcare
Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.