Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $$52.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Ryman Healthcare has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Get Ryman Healthcare alerts:

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartment, resthome, hospital, dementia and short term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.