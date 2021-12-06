S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 17,348 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 138,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

D stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

