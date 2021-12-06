S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 205,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.