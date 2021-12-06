S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE NEE opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

