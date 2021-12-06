S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 114,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.62%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

