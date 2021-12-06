S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

