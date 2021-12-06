S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 825 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $451.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

