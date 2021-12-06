SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $211,010.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

