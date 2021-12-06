SafeMoon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.90 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $981.86 million and $5.90 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.29 or 0.08452160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.08 or 0.99682072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00076388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

