Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

SFSHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

