Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $560,425.86

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $560,425.86 and $90,098.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.84 or 0.00913031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.