salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.53. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $586,785,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

