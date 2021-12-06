salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $253.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.