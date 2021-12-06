SALT (SALT) Reaches One Day Volume of $45,318.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $45,318.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

