Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.94 million and the highest is $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $132.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

