Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Insider Graham Basham Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) insider Graham Basham bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £3,060 ($4,049.23).

LON:SREI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 51.60 ($0.68). The stock had a trading volume of 185,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 35.60 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.37 ($0.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.16. The company has a market capitalization of £253.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 0.73 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

