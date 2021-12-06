Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $65,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,649. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

