Sciencast Management LP Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

