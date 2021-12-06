Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.45 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

Cintas stock opened at $427.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.63. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $452.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.