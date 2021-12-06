Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $10,204,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.39 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.