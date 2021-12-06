Sciencast Management LP Purchases 7,689 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $109.26 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.