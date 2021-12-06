Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,564 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.