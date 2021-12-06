Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $331.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $233.24 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.