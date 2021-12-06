Sciencast Management LP Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,588 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

