Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,247. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

