Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NYSE:SMG traded up $4.82 on Monday, reaching $138.82. The stock had a trading volume of 927,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,233. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

