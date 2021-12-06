Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMG. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.
NYSE:SMG traded up $4.82 on Monday, reaching $138.82. The stock had a trading volume of 927,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,233. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
