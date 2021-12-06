Scry.info Price Down 27% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $55,886.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00209666 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

