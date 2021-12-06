Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 500 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,053,698.40.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Shares of TSE:SEA traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -426.11.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1798519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

