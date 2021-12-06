Secure Pad Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,397.00 (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Secure Pad coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003596 BTC on major exchanges. Secure Pad has a total market capitalization of $153,010.33 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secure Pad has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.91 or 0.08456546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.73 or 0.99691801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,906 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

