SEEN (SEEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,723.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00006914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1,723.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

