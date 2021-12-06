Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Purchases $15,150.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Kevin Tan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 834,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.