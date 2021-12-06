Sentinel Chain Achieves Market Cap of $223,865.15 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $223,865.15 and approximately $37,876.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00209666 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.