Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $99.37 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,529,195,458 coins and its circulating supply is 5,929,406,672 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

