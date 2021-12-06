Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.17 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00020981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.