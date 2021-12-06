Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $526.89 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Serum has a total market cap of $526.89 million and $138.31 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00008045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.