Sether (SETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,613.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Sether has a total market cap of $628,830.57 and $2,613.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sether has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sether Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

