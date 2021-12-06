Shard (SHARD) One Day Volume Tops $4,572.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Shard has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $4,572.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

