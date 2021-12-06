Sharder Hits One Day Volume of $83,904.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $83,904.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00038647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.