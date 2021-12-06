Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 15,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 914,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.