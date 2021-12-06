SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $156,960.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,987.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.71 or 0.08526938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00313332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.63 or 0.00917146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00077131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.10 or 0.00396372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00291934 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

