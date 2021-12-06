Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SHMUY opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56. Shimizu has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Shimizu Company Profile
