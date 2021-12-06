ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $165.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,280,109 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

