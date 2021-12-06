Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 2.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded down $22.43 on Monday, reaching $1,387.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,911. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.11 billion, a PE ratio of 350.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,480.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,459.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

