Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $20.90

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $19.78. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 2,711 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 838,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,384 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,800,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.