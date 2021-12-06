Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $164.21

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.21, but opened at $153.76. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $157.77, with a volume of 38,357 shares traded.

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,554. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 163.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

