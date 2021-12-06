Simple Software Solutions Price Tops $0.0103 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $32,568.19 and $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 52% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040298 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

